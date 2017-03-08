Nexira: Blood Glucose Control

Nexira used the Health Ingredients Europe exhibition to showcase the unique characteristics and the latest news on Fibergum™. Fibregum™ is an all-natural range with a minimum guarantee of 90% dietary fibers, organic certified and the only Non-GMO Project Verified acacia gum.

A new non-digestible carbohydrates health claim on glycaemia reduction is now applicable to Fibregum™. Since June 20th 2016, Fibregum™, a range of acacia gum products, bears the following health claim from Regulation (EU) n°2016/854(1):

Consumption of foods/drinks containing acacia gum instead of sugars induces a lower blood glucose rise after their consumption compared to sugar-containing foods/ drinks.

Nutrition has an impact on our health and well-being. Carbohydrate management can help with weight and blood sugar control. That is why low-digestible carbohydrate products and sugar substitution are interesting for the food industry and consumers.

Through different evaluations, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) based its opinion on a scientific consensus basis to conclude that sugar replacement in food and beverages by non-digestible carbohydrates induces a reduction of postprandial glycaemia and insulinemia. EFSA specified: “the characteristic which is most relevant to the claimed effect (i.e. reduction of postprandial glycaemic responses by replacing sugars in foods and beverages) is not unique to Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), α-GOS and resistant dextrin but common to other non-digestible carbohydrates (e.g. non-starch polysaccharides, resistant oligosaccharides, resistant starch) because, similarly to FOS, α-GOS and resistant dextrin, non-digestible carbohydrates are resistant to hydrolysis and absorption in the small intestine and therefore do not contribute to postprandial glycaemia.”

It clearly shows that acacia gum, as a non-digestible carbohydrate, benefits of this scientific consensus, meaning that the validated health relationship is affordable for Fibregum™.

In order to bear the health claim, at least 30 % of sugars should be replaced in foods or drinks by acacia gum. Therefore, acacia gum is particularly adapted for Low or Reduced Glycemic Index (GI) products.

Oral Care

Fibregum™ also has benefits for oral care with a health claim on tooth mineralization. Since 2016, Fibregum™, a range of acacia gum products, bears the claim from Regulation (EU) n°2016/854(1):

Consumption of foods/beverages containing acacia gum instead of fermentable carbohydrates contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.

Good oral health is an important part of good overall health. Tooth demineralization, or tooth decay, concerned 44% of the world population in 2010 and thus constitutes a major global public health challenge. Tooth demineralization is caused by the interaction between the tooth surface, the bacterial biofilm (dental plaque) and the presence of sugars from food. Therefore, risk behaviors like eating and drinking foods and beverages high in sugar have impact on oral health.(2)

Through different evaluations, EFSA based its opinion on a scientific consensus basis to conclude that sugar replacement, in food and drinks, by non-fermentable carbohydrates, contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.

EFSA specified: “the characteristic which is most relevant to the claimed effect (i.e. not lowering plaque pH below 5,7 during and up to 30 minutes after consumption) is not unique to the food subject to the claim, but common to other non-fermentable carbohydrates (e.g. polyols, D-tagatose, isomaltulose, and polydextrose).”

It clearly shows that acacia gum, as a non-fermentable carbohydrate, benefits of this scientific consensus, meaning that the validated health relationship is affordable for Fibregum™. In order to bear the claim, fermentable carbohydrates should be replaced in foods or drinks by acacia gum in such amounts that consumption of such foods or drinks does not lower plaque pH below 5,7 during and up to 30 minutes after consumption.

In addition, foods and beverages containing Fibregum™, and respecting these conditions of use*, bear the claim, “Tooth friendly.”

*Communication intended for the final consumer shall comply with the local regulations in force.

References:

(1) Commission implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/854 of 30 May 2016 authorizing certain health claims made on foods, other than those referring to the reduction of disease risk and to children’s development and health and amending Regulation (EU) No432/2012.

(2) FDI World Dental Federation, 2015, The oral health atlas, Second edition.

About Fibregum™

Fibregum™ is composed of 100% acacia gum. Our product is all-natural and organic certified. The production process uses only physical water purification steps. Fibregum™ is non-GMO (non-GMO project verified) and has a 100% vegetable origin.

In terms of social and economic impact, acacia trees are a sustainable and valuable resource for the population. About the environmental aspect, growing acacia trees prevents desertification and deforestation.

Fibregum™ has a high fiber content, with at least 90 % of fiber on dry extract. This ingredient has a great advantage as it could also be used in special diets. Its high digestive tolerance allows its use in FODMAP, fructose-free, gluten-free, allergen-free diets.

Thanks to its properties, Fibregum™ is an easy-to-use ingredient (soluble in water, no adding color / odor / flavor, low viscosity and hygroscopicity, stability to heat treatment and acidity).

For additional information, please visit: www.nexira.com

About Nexira

Nexira is a global supplier of natural innovative ingredients for the food, nutrition and health industries. Nexira built its reputation as the world leader in acacia gum. Now, Nexira manufactures a wide range of natural products (non-GMO and organic certified) with recognized health benefits and scientific support, perfectly suitable for the formulation of clean label products.

Our portfolio of products includes highly functional and nutritional ingredients, antioxidants and active botanicals for weight management, anti-stress, sports nutrition, digestive health and cardiovascular health.