Sabra Dipping Company Names New CFO

Sabra Dipping Company appointed Paula Fitzgerald as chief financial 0fficer. Fitzgerald is a global financial leader with Fortune 50 experience spanning five continents. She will oversee financial operations as Sabra drives growth to meet compelling consumer interest in hummus and wholesome plant based dips and spreads.

"As we bolster the brand for sustained growth in a category poised for further expansion, Paula's expertise will help strengthen Sabra's leadership position," said Shali Shalit-Shoval, Sabra CEO. "Recognized for proven success in sales and marketing finance, business development and customer supply chain, Paula is known for her ability to strategically steer businesses through periods of transformation. She shares Sabra's core values, and I am thrilled to welcome her to the executive team."

Fitzgerald joins Sabra with nearly 10 years of experience at PepsiCo, which jointly owns Sabra with The Strauss Group. At PepsiCo, she held key financial leadership roles including most recently Senior Director, Walmart Sales Finance for PepsiCo North America Beverages. Earlier, as Senior Director, Brand & Innovation Finance, she provided brand finance and innovation support for the company's US beverage portfolio of brands across both retail and foodservice channels. Prior to working at PepsiCo, she served as Finance Director for Pfizer's Consumer Healthcare Strategy and Business Development team.

"The Sabra brand has fantastic growth potential," said Fitzgerald. "Best-in-class products, an inspired consumer base, a diverse and remarkable team and a commitment to creating fresh connections within the community are among the hallmarks of Sabra's success. I am enthusiastic to join the brand that introduced hummus to the American consumer and has continued to lead through innovation, consumer engagement and exceptional commitment to product quality."

Best known for its hummus, Sabra currently holds approximately 60% of the category in the US. Sabra recently launched "Plants with a Purpose," a community engagement initiative to promote better nutrition by helping alleviate the impact of Food Deserts in the US.

Fitzgerald earned a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Houston. She completed the Strategic Alliances Executive Education Program from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Fitzgerald will be based out of Sabra's NY headquarters. Fitzgerald will serve as CFO for Sabra and for Obela, an international venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group and will serve on the Sabra Obela Board of Directors. She replaces Sabra's former CFO Chris Hall, who announced his retirement earlier this month.