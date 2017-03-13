Bojangles Breakfast Bowls
Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl contains five primary breakfast menu items
March 13, 2017
No Comments
Bojangles’, Inc. announced that for a limited time it has added a breakfast bowl to its popular menu of Southern-inspired favorites.
The combination of breakfast items can be obtained at participating Bojangles’ restaurants through March 26.
The made-to-order Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl contains:
- 6 crispy Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Rounds®
- A Fluffy Folded Egg
- Savory Sausage Gravy
- Tasty Bacon and Sausage Crumbles
- Topped with a natural shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Blend
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.