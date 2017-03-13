Foodservice

Bojangles Breakfast Bowls

Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl contains five primary breakfast menu items

BojanglesBreakfast_900.jpg
March 13, 2017
Bojangles’, Inc. announced that for a limited time it has added a breakfast bowl to its popular menu of Southern-inspired favorites.

The combination of breakfast items can be obtained at participating Bojangles’ restaurants through March 26.

The made-to-order Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl contains:

  • 6 crispy Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Rounds®
  • A Fluffy Folded Egg
  • Savory Sausage Gravy
  • Tasty Bacon and Sausage Crumbles
  • Topped with a natural shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Blend

