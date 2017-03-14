Emmy’s Organics Peanut Butter Coconut Cookies

Emmy’s Organics announced the introduction of a new flavor, Peanut Butter, to its line of Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified Coconut Cookies.



The new product is available in two sizes, a 2-ounce 3-pack and a 6-ounce 9 pack (gusseted standup pouch), the Peanut Butter Coconut Cookies join the Emmy’s lineup of six flavors including: Chocolate Chip, Dark Cacao, Lemon Ginger, Raspberry and Vanilla Bean. All Emmy’s Organics Coconut Cookies are gluten free, vegan, soy free and grain free. The company also recently received USDA Organic certification for its Coconut Cookies, offering consumers one more assurance of its high quality ingredients.