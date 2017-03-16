Just Born Quality Confections debuted its newest and most indulgent product line with the help of Food Network culinary personality, Katie Lee. To gain excitement for the new product line, PEEPS® teamed up with Katie Lee to create unique recipes featuring the new PEEPS® Delights™.



PEEPS® Delights™ is a new line of flavored marshmallow Chicks dipped in chocolate or fudge, providing a decadent taste experience. Delights™ are launching just in time for Easter and come in a range of flavors including, Coconut and Blueberry, both dipped in dark chocolate. For the first time ever, fans can also enjoy PEEPS® Filled Delights™ available only at Target in two flavors: Triple Chocolate and Vanilla Caramel Brownie. These unique Delights™ have a ribbon of filling inside the Chick and are also dipped in chocolate.