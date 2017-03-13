Naturex: Organic Moringa

Naturex has seen its US sales of organic ingredients more than double during the past two years, thanks to the boom in America’s organic food and beverage market, the value of which grew 11.6% to $36.9 billion in sales in 2015[1].

The natural ingredients company has been expanding its organic product offering in response to this trend, and now offers a total of 50 organic ingredients—a third more than two years ago.

Naturex supplies organic botanical extracts, natural colors and fruit and vegetable powders for use in a range of food, beverage and nutraceutical applications. Turmeric, moringa, acerola and cranberry are among those ingredients driving Naturex’s increased organic sales, and all will were a central focus for the company at the recent Engredea trade show in Anaheim, Calif.

Naturex also showcased its traceability program, which guarantees that all of its organic extracts meet the highest standards of quality and authenticity.

Tipping Point

“Sales of organic products in the US have been enjoying steady growth for several years now and they have reached a tipping point that has taken organic into the mainstream. The organic market is strategic for Naturex as it is at the center of our mission to bring cleaner, healthier and more nutritious natural ingredients to market,” says Timothée Olagne, Naturex marketing director for Nutrition & Health. “We are very well positioned and we will continue to develop our organic range of natural colors, functional botanical extracts and fruit and vegetable based ingredients.”

A new nutrition prototype based on organic moringa powder took take center-stage for Naturex at Engredea 2017. The Moringamulti concept contains Naturex’s unique full spectrum moringa powder, standardized to 1% Omega 9 and 600ppm vitamin E. It is combined with whole acerola powder standardized to 34% vitamin C and mushroom powder standardized to 5,000IU/g of vitamin D. All of the ingredients in the concept product are certified 100% USDA organic.

“As a result of our cross-market expertise, Naturex can offer an extensive range of organic ingredients for all kinds of food, beverage and nutraceutical applications,” Olagne adds. “With demand for organic products rising fast in the US, there has never been a better time to explore how natural organic ingredients from Naturex can help you to tap into this trend successfully.”

[1]NEXT™ Forecast. Natural & Organic Trends and Opportunities. Food and Beverage, Supplements and Ingredients, Natural Living

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural specialty ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the “Natural Maker,” the company actively supports the global shift to natural by directly addressing key consumer expectations through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex’s portfolio includes colors, antioxidants, specialty fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to help its customers create healthy, authentic and effective products.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 20 years. The group posted €404.4 million in sales in 2016 and employs 1,700 people worldwide.

Visit www.naturex.com for more details.