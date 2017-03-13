Sensus: Gluten Free Solution

New research from Technavio underscores the potential for bakers and cereals processors to vastly boost their gluten-free sales in a market that’s hungry for innovation and value. The report’s findings are the latest to predict strong growth in the global gluten-free market, with an expected CAGR of 12% by 2021.

One of the primary drivers behind the popularity of gluten-free eating is the expanding awareness of its health benefits, particularly for digestive wellness. There’s a rise of “worried well” consumers – healthy people who make self-diagnoses – as well as increasing numbers of celiac sufferers. Observers say these groups are fueling the gluten-free market. The Technavio study also reinforces the fact that these consumers want clear health benefits but no compromise in product choice or quality.

Inulin offers food manufacturers a proven solution to meet rapidly growing consumer demand for digestive wellness. Inulin also allows the reduction of fat and sugar levels and a clean label, making for a holistically healthy product profile.

“Despite their health credentials, gluten-free products can be difficult to formulate and are often dry,” notes Brigitte Peters, technical manager at Sensus. “But our research has found that, as well as boosting nutritional profile, Frutafit® inulin, which is extracted from chicory roots, provides valuable functional benefits, like improving texture, enhancing appearance and increasing moisture levels in baked goods. Plus, as a natural ingredient, it provides added value for label-conscious consumers.”

Peters adds, “Gluten-free products have traditionally appealed to people with specific allergies or sensitivities, but increasing numbers of consumers are cutting gluten intake simply because they perceive it as a healthier option. Gluten-free products are difficult to perfect but ingredients such as Frutafit® inulin offer both the scientifically-proven health benefits and functional properties required of tomorrow’s most successful gluten-free innovations.”

