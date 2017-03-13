Véa, a new wholesome savory biscuit brand, is a key pillar of the Mondelez goal to be a global leader in well-being snacks.

“Well-being is a significant growth opportunity for us, both in developed and emerging markets,” said Tim Cofer, chief growth officer. “In fact, 2017 will be our biggest year ever in the well-being space with unprecedented innovation and renovation of our portfolio.”

With a name symbolizing the brand’s purpose of “savoring the journey,” the company developed Véa for the on-the-go, well-being-focused millennial consumer – open to discovery, adventure and authenticity.

Véa biscuits are baked with authentic ingredients and visible herbs and spices to deliver layers of complex tastes – all delivered in innovative forms, such as crunch bars, world crisps and seed crackers.

The recipes are on-trend in every way: no artificial ingredients, colors or flavors, no trans fats and non-GMO Project Verified. Work from chefs around the world, Véa biscuits feature bold regional flavors, from Thai Coconut and Tuscan Herbs to Peruvian Sweet Potato and Greek Hummus.