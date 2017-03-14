Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, Inc., launched Juicy Drop™ Gum, a gum that lets consumers boost and extend the flavor of their gum. Eighty-three percent of consumers are looking for gum with long lasting flavor and now with Juicy Drop Gum they can determine their gum's flavor intensity and then extend their flavor by choosing the amount of sour gel they apply to each piece. The latest product from the popular Juicy Drop® brand, Juicy Drop Gum brings fun and enjoyment with a squeeze that increases the flavor of the gum.

"Juicy Drop Gum will shake up the gum category by capitalizing on consumer desire for longer lasting flavor, allowing consumers to create their very own gum and gel combination that extends flavor and brings fun to every bite," said Rebecca Sotsky, Juicy Drop Brand Manager. "Juicy Drop is the only brand that lets consumers control the combination of sweet and sour tastes for a mind-blowing flavor experience."

The state of the art, patent-pending packaging is unique in that it comes with a built-in gel flavor booster along with eight pieces of sweet bubble gum. Boost flavor by adding sour gel to the "drop zone", a runway down the gum's center, and then recharge by adding more gel while chewing. Juicy Drop Gum is available in four flavors: Knock-Out PunchTM, Blue Rebel®, Apple Attack® and Watermelon BlastTM.