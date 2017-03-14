Piña Colada Tic Tac Mixers

The Tic Tac® brand, known for its iconic-shaped mints and unique packaging, is launching Piña Colada flavor Tic Tac Mixers mints. The Piña Colada flavor is the newest addition to the Tic Tac Mixers family of products, which includes Cherry Cola flavor and Peach Lemonade flavor mints.

The new Piña Colada flavor Tic Tac Mixers mints brings two flavors - coconut and pineapple - to every mint. The first flavor of coconut transitions to tropical pineapple flavor as it melts, resulting in a combination of flavor that delivers an unexpected result.