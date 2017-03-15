New Fantastico! Caesar's Pasta

Fantastico! Caesar's Pasta, a New Jersey-based pasta company, unveiled its line of USDA-Certified Organic and Certified Gluten-Free line of fresh-from-the-freezer gourmet pasta meals by Caesar's Kitchen at the Natural Products Expo West.

Featuring five different fresh-frozen SKUs -- two Gluten-Free Gourmet and three Organic Goodness options -- Caesar's Kitchen steps up the game in both purity and quality of ingredients plus taste of the product found in the current freezer section. The proof is on the labels where you don't need a textbook to figure out what is in your food.

Organic Goodness

More Americans are buying organic foods, with a 2016 US Organic Food Industry's survey showing double-digit growth in the past four years and outpacing single-digit growth of the overall food market. Caesar's Kitchen is uniquely positioned as a convenient, USDA certified organic option for time-starved families. A hot meal is on the table in only five minutes, start to finish.

Joining the lineup for Caesar's Kitchen Organic Goodness and making its debut at the Expo West show is the Italian Style Stuffed Shells with Ricotta and Mozzarella in Marinara Sauce.

Whether you prefer the Italian Style Stuffed Shells, Asiago Mushroom Penne Pasta with Monterey Jack Cheese Sauce or Spinach & Tomato 4 Cheese Ravioli with Herb Marinara Sauce, Caesar's Kitchen Organic Goodness offers a variety of flavor options.

And the "goodness" goes well beyond the organic certification. Made with real cheese free of rBST hormones and antibiotics, packed with protein and void of preservatives, artificial flavors and trans fats, Caesar's Kitchen Organic Goodness line of pasta dinners are 400 calories or fewer.

Gluten-Free Gourmet

Caesar's Kitchen prides itself on innovating based on consumer insight and demand. Gluten-free products have risen in popularity, with an estimated 2.7 million people in the US having eliminated or reduced their consumption of gluten despite never having been diagnosed with a health condition requiring them to do so.

Heeding the call, Caesar's Kitchen created two gluten-free options that are also free of rBST hormones and antibiotics in their meat, cheese and chicken.

Gluten-Free Gourmet Buffalo Style Chicken Mac & Cheese with Cheddar and Blue Cheese Sauce will put a kick in your step, thanks to the touch of cayenne red pepper.

Consumers who prefer a traditional approach to pasta, check out the Gluten-Free Gourmet 3 Cheese Herb Rigatoni & Meat Sauce… because who doesn't love ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan?

The suggested retail price on all Caesar's Kitchen Gluten-Free Gourmet and Organic Goodness products ranges from $4.49 - $5.99.