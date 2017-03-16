Viki's Foods announced the upcoming launch of its new product line, Granola Bark, at the 2017 Natural Products Expo West Show. Available in four flavors, Original, Banana Crunch, Citrus Explosion and Blueberry Blast, Viki's Granola Bark features the brand's signature-style granola, transformed into a brittle-style treat coated in fair-trade Dark Belgian Chocolate. Viki's Granola Bark is made with the same high-quality ingredients the brand is known for, featuring addictive flavor combinations and easy-to-eat portability.



CEO and founder, Viki Sater, believes the brand fills a void in the granola category.

"We are in a unique position as a brand where we have had tremendous success in the granola market, and now have the capabilities to continue that success with the launch of our innovative Granola Bark," she said. Baked with love, Viki's Granola Bark is a snack consumers can feel good about incorporating into a healthy diet.