New Master of Mixes Varieties

Cocktail enthusiasts now have four more ways to stir up fun with the launch of new flavors from Master of Mixes®: Blood Orange Margarita, Blue Curaçao, BigBucket® Mango Margarita and Michelada. Each flavor is bold and exotic, with an authentic, made-from-scratch taste.



Master of Mixes offers 45 flavors of cocktail mixers made with real fruit, delivering the ultimate cocktail experience at home. These four latest flavors are an inspiring take on seasonal favorites:



Blood Orange Margarita – An exotic combination of Sicilian blood orange juice imported from growing regions of Italy and key lime juice from Mexico, Master of Mixes Blood Orange Margarita offers a fun twist for a refreshing new margarita experience.



Cocktail Essentials Blue Curaçao– A beautiful sapphire hue, Cocktail Essentials Blue Curaçao is a premium blend of natural orange extract and essential oils combined to create a clean, fresh profile for creating brilliant blue cocktails, punches or shooters.



BigBucket Mango Margarita – A tropical cocktail created with real mango and lime juice, finally enabling at-home mixologists to enjoy mango year-round.



Michelada Gourmet Mixer – An authentic Mexican-derived drink blending tomato juice, lemon and lime juice, spices, umami and a secret blend of peppers, the Michelada is a spicy and savory beer cocktail. The Michelada is a unique addition to Master of Mixes’ expertly curated Bloody Mary product line, created in partnership with three-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Anthony Lamas.