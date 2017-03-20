Chicago Street Food Comes to Home Kitchens

Chicagoans can now prepare Chicago's original street food in their home kitchens with the introduction of pre-cooked 100% natural Buona Beef in tubs.

Each retail container of Buona beef includes fully-cooked seasoned beef and gravy. The company is also offering its popular meatballs in classic marinara sauce and both items are available in the frozen foods section of the retail stores. For those looking to go all-out with Chicago's famous Italian-beef-and-sausage combo, Buona is now selling its original recipe sausage at the meats department of local Jewel stores. Consumers can choose from mild and hot varieties. The company is also planning on making the family's take on giardiniera, a pickled vegetable relish, available at select retailers.



Buona, a family owned restaurant group with 19 locations, is the official Italian beef and Italian Sausage of the Chicago Cubs, the official Italian beef of the Chicago White Sox, and both classics are served alone or in combination at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields.

The family was able to maintain its rigorous standards for product excellence by using state-of-the art equipment and processes that have been in place at the company's USDA production facility, which has the capacity to produce several million pounds on an annual basis.