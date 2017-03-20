Future of Snacking

View full Infographic

Mirroring broader trends in the retail landscape, sourcing for snack occasions is experiencing an era of disruption and diversification. In the landscape of food retailers, channels and individual banners are also jockeying for position to meet snacking occasions and more fluid eating occasions in general. Mass, Natural/Specialty and Dollar have all demonstrated significant gains in sourcing for snack occasions.

