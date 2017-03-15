Healthy Food Ingredients: Non-GMO Verified

Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI) has added several new products to its portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. One of HFI’s signature products, Suntava Purple Corn®, is now Non-GMO Project Verified in processed forms of flour, meal and grits, available as both organic and non-GMO.

The newly-verified purple corn ingredients add to the already-verified whole purple corn under the Suntava brand. SK Food International and Hesco/Dakota Organic Products—other brands within the HFI family—also maintain Non-GMO Project Verification for soybeans and soybean products, grains and oils.

“We have been a part of the Non-GMO Project since its inception and have been proud to add new ingredients to our verification as we continue to grow the HFI family of brands,” says Brad Hennrich, Healthy Food Ingredients president. “Earning Non-GMO Project Verification for our ingredients has helped us in partnering with our customers to produce healthy foods to feed the increasing consumer demand for non-GMO products.”

About Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI)

HFI is a growing family of global specialty ingredient brands, which include SK Food International, Hesco/Dakota Organic Products, Suntava, and Heartland Flax. Combined, HFI offers non-GMO, organic, certified transitional, gluten-free, and identity preserved pulses, soybeans, grains, seeds, flax, expeller oils, and signature products Suntava Purple Corn® and AncientGrisps®. The company is dedicated to delivering safe, healthy, premium-quality ingredients and supply assurance using a diverse, long-standing grower network and the highest safety standards including its advanced micro reduction process.

Learn more at www.HFIfamily.com.

HFI is supported by Horizon Holdings, LLC, a San Francisco-based private investment firm with a significant track record in successfully building private and public companies.