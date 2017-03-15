Epogee: Replace Fat

Health conscious consumers soon will be able to enjoy indulgent foods with drastically fewer calories without sacrificing taste or flavor thanks to Epogee™ (esterified propoxylated glycerol) Fat Replacement. Epogee was developed by Choco Finesse LLC.

Epogee, a new solid fat replacement, enters the market this year. Epogee lowers total calories by up to 45% per serving and cuts up to 80% of the total fat in a wide range of foods. For each unit of fat replaced in foods, calories from fat are reduced by 92% with Epogee. Initial food uses include chocolate, baked goods, peanut butter and pastas.

“Epogee is one of the best food innovations that I’ve seen. It significantly reduces calories in foods that we all love, including indulgent foods like chocolate,” notes Kent Glasscock, president of Kansas State University’s (KSU) Institute for Commercialization. “A tremendous amount of time and expertise went into Epogee to ensure an effective, safe product for the benefit of consumers.”

KSU’s Institute of Commercialization granted Indianapolis-based Choco Finesse the rights to further develop Epogee.

After more than 17 years of research and development, Choco Finesse created a superior fat replacement that gives foods the same taste as full fat, full calorie foods. Epogee tastes like fat and acts like fat in foods because it’s made from naturally occurring vegetable fats.

“The need has never been greater for a fat replacement like Epogee,” says Choco Finesse Founder and President David Rowe. “Intense pressure is on the food industry to cut calories and fat in popular food items to combat the rise of obesity in our country. Beyond the health benefits, Epogee also opens new horizons for innovation and creativity for food companies.”

After rigorous testing and review by the Food and Drug Administration and other experts, Epogee is ready for use in a wide range of foods including: confectionery and candy products, cookies, pastries and other baked goods, peanut butter and other nut butters, sauces and dips.

Blommer Chocolate Company, the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America, will use Epogee in its new Wonder Line™ Coatings. Choco Finesse is currently working to develop other collaborations with food manufacturers to bring to market foods containing Epogee.

About Choco Finesse LLC:

Choco Finesse is comprised of a team of food experts dedicated to bringing to market a revolutionary fat replacement, Epogee™ (esterified propoxylated glycerol) Fat Replacement, to help solve the world’s obesity problem. Epogee reduces total calories per serving by up to 45 percent and can replace up to 80 percent of the fat in a recipe. For each unit of fat replaced, Epogee reduces calories from fat by 92 percent without affecting taste or flavor. Backed by 17 years of research and development, Epogee is proven safe and effective. It has fulfilled all regulatory requirements for use as a fat replacement in a wide variety of foods. Select products containing Epogee will enter the market in 2017.

For more information, visit www.epogee.net.