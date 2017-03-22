GO VEGGIE Vegan Grab-N-Go Snack Bars

GO VEGGIE® launched Vegan Snack Bars in two flavors – White American and White Cheddar & Meatless Bacon. Expanding on its popular line of cheese alternative products, GO VEGGIE developed grab-n-go vegan bars with healthy coconut and non-gmo ingredients. In addition, they contain no dairy, cholesterol, lactose, soy or gluten, and are only 60 calories each, making them perfect as a healthy alternative, or for reducing or eliminating dairy from a diet.



"With 55% of Americans planning to eat more plant-based foods this year[1], we're excited to offer a delicious, healthy snack option to support the rising consumer demand," said Allison Houle, Marketing Manager at GO VEGGIE. "Our new Vegan Snack Bars are sure to become a household staple, from moms looking for quick, healthy snack options to health conscious adults seeking low calorie solutions. Not only do these bars have built-in portion control and nutritional superiority, but they also savor just like cheese."



Now arriving in both conventional and natural grocery stores nationwide, the 6-ounce bag contains eight ¾-ounce bars and has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $5.99.