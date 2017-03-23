Tyson Foodservice Teams Launch New Lines

New Tyson® and Hillshire Farm® Authentically Crafted™ Exceptional Meats are a multi-protein portfolio of quality ingredients offering appeal without extra effort.

Real meat texture and appearance demonstrate quality, fresh ingredient meats

Imperfect pieces with variation in size and shape appear hand crafted back of house

Authentically Crafted Exceptional Meats are All Natural

Authentically Crafted Exceptional Meats provide operators versatility in usage across the menu and day parts

The natural roasted meat flavors of many of the products allow the operator to season with their own signature ingredients or serve as is

Authentically Crafted Exceptional Meats provides a quality, hand crafted solution across chicken, beef and pork

The size and flavor profile are versatile and can be used for breakfast dishes, lunch and dinner pasta and tacos, to premium pizza toppings

Authentically Crafted Exceptional Meats portfolio have no artificial ingredients or preservatives, and include three platforms with unique benefits:

Rough Cut Ingredient Meats: Made with quality whole muscle meats, these meats are sliced, then cooked and offered in varied piece sizes with rougher edges to give a handmade appearance.

Products include:



- Hillshire Farm All Natural Rough Cut Beef

- Hillshire Farm All Natural Rough Cut Pork

- Tyson All Natural Rough Cut White Meat Chicken

- Tyson All Natural Rough Cut Natural Proportion Chicken



Sauté Style Ingredient Meats: Offered in varied piece sizes and shapes, these meats give the appearance of being made back of house. Products include:

Hillshire Farm All Natural Sauté Style Beef

Hillshire Farm All Natural Sauté Style Italian Pork Sausage

Hillshire Farm All Natural Sauté Style Pork Breakfast Sausage

Pepperoni: Robust and authentic flavors ensure the operator and consumer get only quality, uncured, real meat. Products include: