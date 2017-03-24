Naked Pressed Botanical Juices
Naked Juice introduced Naked Pressed Botanical Juices as part of the Naked Pressed portfolio.
The two new cold-pressed flavors, available in Apples to Lavender and Citrus Lemongrass, are blended with botanical ingredients to offer an added boost of invigorating refreshment, thanks to the high-quality fruits and vegetables cold-pressed right into the bottle.
About new Naked Pressed Botanical Juices:
- Naked Pressed Botanical Juices, blending fruits and vegetables with trending botanical ingredients, is an extension of the Naked Pressed line of cold-pressed juices. Botanicals offer invigorating refreshment and are perceived to have holistic healing and functional health and wellness properties.
- Each Naked Cold Pressed Juice is made with ready-to-eat, high-quality fruits, vegetables and botanical ingredients that are cold-pressed right into the bottle. The juices are shipped immediately to ensure only the highest-quality, best-tasting juices hits the shelf every time.
- Naked Pressed Botanical Juices have no added sugar, no preservatives and are verified by the Non-GMO Project.
Botanical Apples to Lavender
- A blend of six juices – apple, cucumber, beet, cranberry, lemon, passionfruit – and lavender oil.
- Each bottle of Apples to Lavender is a good source of potassium.
Botanical Citrus Lemongrass
- A blend of seven juices – orange, apple, cucumber, pineapple, spinach, lemon, passionfruit – and lemongrass oil.
- Each bottle of Citrus Lemongrass is a source of vitamin K and a good source of potassium and magnesium.
