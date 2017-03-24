Naked Juice introduced Naked Pressed Botanical Juices as part of the Naked Pressed portfolio.



The two new cold-pressed flavors, available in Apples to Lavender and Citrus Lemongrass, are blended with botanical ingredients to offer an added boost of invigorating refreshment, thanks to the high-quality fruits and vegetables cold-pressed right into the bottle.



About new Naked Pressed Botanical Juices:

Naked Pressed Botanical Juices, blending fruits and vegetables with trending botanical ingredients, is an extension of the Naked Pressed line of cold-pressed juices. Botanicals offer invigorating refreshment and are perceived to have holistic healing and functional health and wellness properties.

Each Naked Cold Pressed Juice is made with ready-to-eat, high-quality fruits, vegetables and botanical ingredients that are cold-pressed right into the bottle. The juices are shipped immediately to ensure only the highest-quality, best-tasting juices hits the shelf every time.

Naked Pressed Botanical Juices have no added sugar, no preservatives and are verified by the Non-GMO Project.

Botanical Apples to Lavender

A blend of six juices – apple, cucumber, beet, cranberry, lemon, passionfruit – and lavender oil.

Each bottle of Apples to Lavender is a good source of potassium.

Botanical Citrus Lemongrass