Flocchini Certified Angus Beef Franks, Sausages

Gourmet sausage maker Flocchini Family Provisions released a new line of Certified Angus Beef® brand handcrafted franks and sausages.

Flocchini Certified Angus Beef® franks and sausages are made with Certified Angus Beef® brisket and tri-tip whole muscle cuts. The new products expand the brand’s offering of high-quality sausages and deli meats made using traditional recipes and simple ingredients.

A family-owned company, Flocchini Family Provisions has been a leader in the meat industry for three generations. The brand prides itself on quality and simplicity, creating clean and flavorful products inspired by the family’s Italian heritage and roots in San Francisco. Sausages are crafted in small batches and are nitrate-free and phosphate-free, with no added gluten or MSG.

The Flocchini Certified Angus Beef® brand line of franks and sausages includes the following raw and cooked products:

Certified Angus Beef® Smoked Brisket Sausage

Certified Angus Beef® Smoked Brisket Frank

Certified Angus Beef® Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Sausage

Certified Angus Beef® Corned Beef Sausage

Certified Angus Beef® Hot Link