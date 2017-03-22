Duncan Hines®, a portfolio brand of Pinnacle Foods Inc., is introducing Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1, a broad line of freshly-baked indulgent treats prepared in the microwave in only about a minute.

Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 is available in 18 flavors. The pre-measured mixes are combined with water in a coffee mug and baked for about a minute in the microwave. In addition, Perfect Size for 1 is easily customizable, with options to substitute water with any liquid of choice (juice, milk, liquor, soda, tea, coffee), add toppings (like chocolate syrup or ice cream) or add mix-ins (such as fruit or chocolate chips). All varieties are made with real, simple ingredients and contain no added flavors or artificial preservatives, and breakfast varieties are made with 18g of whole grains.

"The individual portion sizes and easy preparation of the new Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 offering means consumers get that just-baked, fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness whenever they want. No need to wait for the oven to preheat, no messy pans to clean and no guilt of leftovers. Perfect Size for 1 meets the convenience needs of today's consumer," said Mark Schiller, EVP and President, North America Retail for Pinnacle Foods. "With simple, real ingredients across 18 flavors, anyone can find a Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 variety for any occasion – an easy breakfast in the office, a treat for the kids, or an indulgent moment alone."

Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 mixes are available in the following flavors:

Sunrise Varieties – Blueberry Muffin, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Corn Muffin, Banana Muffin, Chocolate Chip Muffin, and Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Funtastic Flavors – S'mores Cake, Confetti Cake, Cookies and Cream Cake

Fruit Flavors – Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon Cake, and Pineapple Cake

Decadent Treats – Chocolate Lover's Cake, Brownie, Carrot Cake, German Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Bean Cake, and Caramel Cake