Truly Spiked & Sparkling launched its newest style, Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lemon & Yuzu, now available nationwide. Truly Spiked & Sparkling is a spiked sparkling water, a category poised to potentially be a spring and summer alcohol trend.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling is a clean alternative to wine, beer and cocktails, and offers many of the attributes such as containing 100 calories, 1 gram of sugars, 5% ABV, and is naturally gluten free.

New Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lemon & Yuzu features a Japanese fruit called yuzu, which has been trending in the US culinary scene. Yuzu is known for its refreshing taste, distinct aroma and a subtle tartness that isn't found in other citrus fruits. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lemon & Yuzu combines this unique flavor with the more familiar lemon for an overall bright, refreshing and citrus-y drink.

Yuzu's unique properties and versatility boast a variety of uses making it a popular choice among food and beverage enthusiasts. Some fun facts about this trending fruit: a yuzu contains three times more vitamin C than a lemon; its fragrance is known to promote relaxation; and naturally, makes a great addition to cocktails to help sweeten them while not overpowering.

The new Lemon & Yuzu style is part of Truly Spiked & Sparkling's growing line of spiked beverages, including Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Pomegranate, and Sicilian Blood Orange.