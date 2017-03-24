Cocktail Artist Bar Ingredients
Mixologist-inspired line was created to set a new standard for quality and convenience
Cocktail Artist™ launched a line of premium, essential bar ingredients and mixes nationwide at Walmart stores. Each product in the line was inspired by and developed with an Award Winning Mixologist to set a new standard for quality, authenticity and convenience.
The mission of the Cocktail Artist™ platform is to empower the "cocktail artist" at home to elevate their skills in mixing high quality, craft cocktails for friends and family.
The products provide contain no artificial colors or flavors, and no High Fructose Corn Syrup.
Grenadine (375 mL) – Developed with Bonnie Wilson, Dallas
Lime Juice (375 mL) – Developed with Luke Andrews, Chicago
Lemon Juice (375 mL) – Developed with Tenzin Samdo, Boston
Simple Syrup (375 mL) – Developed with Sadiyyah Iddeen, Atlanta
Mint Syrup (375 mL) – Developed with Juyoung Kang, Las Vegas
Mule Mix (750 mL) – Developed with Vincent Stipo, Philadelphia
Old Fashioned Mix (750 mL) – Developed with Matthew Biancaniello, Los Angeles
Manhattan Mix (750 mL) – Developed with Robert Porter, Phoenix
