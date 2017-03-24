Cocktail Artist Bar Ingredients

Cocktail Artist™ launched a line of premium, essential bar ingredients and mixes nationwide at Walmart stores. Each product in the line was inspired by and developed with an Award Winning Mixologist to set a new standard for quality, authenticity and convenience.

The mission of the Cocktail Artist™ platform is to empower the "cocktail artist" at home to elevate their skills in mixing high quality, craft cocktails for friends and family.

The products provide contain no artificial colors or flavors, and no High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Grenadine (375 mL) – Developed with Bonnie Wilson, Dallas

Lime Juice (375 mL) – Developed with Luke Andrews, Chicago

Lemon Juice (375 mL) – Developed with Tenzin Samdo, Boston

Simple Syrup (375 mL) – Developed with Sadiyyah Iddeen, Atlanta

Mint Syrup (375 mL) – Developed with Juyoung Kang, Las Vegas

Mule Mix (750 mL) – Developed with Vincent Stipo, Philadelphia

Old Fashioned Mix (750 mL) – Developed with Matthew Biancaniello, Los Angeles

Manhattan Mix (750 mL) – Developed with Robert Porter, Phoenix