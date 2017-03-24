Pepsi-Cola Expands 1893 Portfolio

1893 from the Makers of Pepsi-Cola attempts to satisfy elevated palates. The brand introduced two new exciting flavors to its portfolio – Citrus Cola and Black Currant Cola.

Following the successful 2016 introduction of 1893 Original Cola and Ginger Cola, the launch of the new flavors demonstrate the brand's passion for discovery and commitment to providing a unique array of blended top shelf cola choices to meet individual tastes and needs.

1893 brings together premium ingredients and more than 100 years of cola-making expertise to present a fusion of the past and present. Inspired by the original recipes created in 1893 by Pepsi founder Caleb Bradham,1893 is a blend of kola nut extract, real sugar and sparkling water.

The new Citrus Cola is the perfect balance of 1893's Original Cola and the refreshing essence of grapefruit. Black Currant Cola also begins with the Original Cola recipe, and is infused with the essence of black currants for a bold berry finish. 1893 can be enjoyed as a standalone beverage or as the perfect enhancement for top shelf cocktails.

Packaged in sleek and premium 12-ounce cans, 1893 Citrus and Black Currant Colas will be sold in stores where Pepsi products are available for a suggested retail price of $1.79.