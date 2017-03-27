Quaker Names `Bring Your Best Bowl’ Winner

America has spoken, Apple Cheddar Rosemary takes the grand prize. The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., announced that Karen D. of Boston submitted the winning flavor and will take home the grand prize of $250,000 for Quaker’s Bring Your Best Bowl Contest. Her Instant Oatmeal flavor, Apple Cheddar Rosemary, is on shelves nationwide starting this month.

Karen is a resident of Boston where she works in the communications industry. When her fiancé had surgery and could no longer eat crispy foods, she started whipping up oatmeal as a dinner staple. Looking to put a new twist on dinner, Karen created an oatmeal recipe that transformed the savory flavors of her signature apple, cheddar and rosemary flatbread into a flavorful dish her fiancé could enjoy. Made with a delicious blend of savory and sweet, combined with an aromatic hint of rosemary, the dish inspired her winning Bring Your Best Bowl submission and is now the newest Quaker Instant Oatmeal flavor.

“I have a passion for cooking and love developing new, unique recipes that use everyday staples from my pantry, especially oatmeal because of how versatile it is,” said Karen. “Through this contest, Quaker inspired me to expand my creativity to transform one of my favorite recipes into an oatmeal flavor everyone can enjoy, any time of day.”

The Bring Your Best Bowl contest challenged people to submit ideas for the next Quaker oatmeal flavor using two to five ingredients. Last fall, three finalists were selected from more than half a million submissions, and the limited-time flavors were made available at stores nationwide, giving America the chance to sample and vote for their favorite, and Apple Cheddar Rosemary came out on top.

The two runner-up finalists, who submitted Vanilla Chai and Lemmon Ricotta Pancake, will each receive $5,000 to recognize their unique and creative inspirations.

Instant Quaker Oatmeal Apple Cheddar Rosemary is now available on store shelves nationwide for a limited time. For more recipe inspiration and to learn more about the contest visit BringYourBestBowl.com.