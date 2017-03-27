Micro-Pancakery Launches at Whole Foods

Birch Benders, purveyors of all natural and organic pancake and waffle mixes, announced the nationwide expansion into the natural and organic retailer, Whole Foods Markets. Previously available in select Whole Foods regions, Birch Benders' Classic, Protein, Paleo, and Gluten Free Mixes will be available at Whole Foods across the country, retailing for $4.99-$5.99.

"We are on a mission to bring people back together around the kitchen table by offering the most convenient, delicious pancake mixes on the market — food that you can actually feel good about serving your loved ones," said Matt LaCasse, co-founder and CEO of Birch Benders. "Our launch into Whole Foods nationwide is a major milestone for our brand and will allow us to reach even more pancake lovers and create new ones. We're excited to further expand our relationship with Whole Foods and expand access to our better-for-you, seriously tasty pancake and waffle mixes, as well as offer varieties that meet a range of preferences and dietary needs."

Birch Benders offers a line of just-add-water, natural pancake and waffle mixes made with quality ingredients. The brand offers varieties that cater to an array of dietary restrictions and preferences, including vegan, Paleo, high-protein, and gluten free options.