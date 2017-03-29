Hostess Brands, in partnership with Kerry Convenience, launched Twinkies® Cappuccino, available now for the c-store channel. The parties have entered a license agreement through which Kerry will manufacture and distribute the new products under the Hostess brand.

Inspired by Hostess’ classic Twinkie, the cappuccino beverage combines creamy milk, sponge cake flavor and a hint of coffee for a twist on this all-time favorite.

This first-time entry for Hostess into the hot dispensed category closely follows on the launch of Deep Fried Twinkies and the release of several Hostess ice cream products, both of which were also new categories for the brand.