Clif Bar Receives 2017 Climate Leadership Award
The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Clif Bar & Company received a prestigious award in Supply Chain Leadership from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in internal operations and throughout the supply chain, as well as integrating climate resilience into their operating strategies.
The EPA, in collaboration with the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR), recognized Clif Bar & Company for its extensive efforts in supply chain leadership, including:
- Clif Bar & Company’s innovative green power program, called “50/50 by 2020,” asks supply chain partners to source 50% or more green power for the electricity they use on the company’s behalf. The program’s goal is to have 50 supply chain facilities transition to 50% or more green power by 2020. Over the past 18 months, 13 supply chain facilities have reached this goal.
- The combination of these efforts has resulted in more than 9 million kWh of new green power purchased each year. As of February 2017, 20 additional supplier facilities are being evaluated for achievement of the 50% goal, which likely will more than double the program’s impact by the end of this year.
- To help its supply chain partners achieve the 2020 goal, Clif Bar & Company offers free consulting with an expert in renewable energy procurement and finance, helping the companies find green power solutions that make business sense for them. Clif Bar also provides recognition opportunities at its annual Supplier Summit and encourages supply chain partners to join the EPA Green Power Partnership.
- Clif Bar & Company sources 100% green power at its Emeryville headquarters, and 80% of its electricity is generated by an onsite solar array.
