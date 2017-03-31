Clif Bar Receives 2017 Climate Leadership Award

Clif Bar & Company received a prestigious award in Supply Chain Leadership from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in managing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in internal operations and throughout the supply chain, as well as integrating climate resilience into their operating strategies.

The EPA, in collaboration with the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR), recognized Clif Bar & Company for its extensive efforts in supply chain leadership, including: