Carolina Global Brewing launched all-natural flavored malt beverage product line: JUICEBAR COCKTAILS. Initial flavor offerings combine fruits, vegetables and herbs into a cocktail blend: Carrot Aloe Mango 4.9% alc/vol, and Pineapple Lime with Cilantro 4.7% alc/vol - in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans with suggested retail price between $9.99 and $10.99.

Market launches include placement in major retailers Whole Foods, Walmart, Fresh Market, Sprouts and Harris Teeter.

Distribution starts May 2017, in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Georgia.

Retailers and markets were selected based on attractive market demographics for the growing number of health-conscious ready-to-drink (RTD) consumers.