Mighty Organic Beef Sticks

Mighty Organic introduced a 100% grassfed beef snack stick. Available in three flavors: Original – which features cracked black pepper and a hint of sea salt – Teriyaki, and Spicy Jalapeno, Mighty Sticks satisfy your inner carnivore without having to hide the wrapper before you get home.

"Mighty Sticks are a natural extension of all things Mighty," said Ellie France, Mighty's Brand Manager. "It's awesome to introduce a 100 percent grassfed beef stick that's healthy and not overly processed. These days it seems everyone wants to snack sensibly, which makes Mighty Sticks a great choice whether you're at your local co-op or the convenience store down the street."

Mighty Sticks offer 5-6 grams of protein and 3 grams of carbs. As with all Mighty products, Sticks are made from grassfed beef raised with no toxic pesticides, antibiotics, hormones, or GMOs. They're also nut free, gluten free, and feature one-third of the calories of other protein bars.

"One of the issues I ran into while increasing my protein intake is that it's not always easy to find something that's convenient to eat after a run," said Dorothy Beal, marathon runner and certified USATF Level 1 certified running coach. "When I discovered Mighty, it became easy to eat post run. I've been hooked on it ever since."

Useful for on-the-go snacking, paleo diet aficianados, or anyone looking for a break in their granola/energy bar routine, Mighty Sticks join Mighty Bars and Mighty Jerky as great 100% grassfed, organic alternatives to those who savor a healthy lifestyle.

Available in three flavors, Mighty Sticks will be sold in natural food markets, food cooperatives, major grocery chains, and convenience stores beginning in late May. Each 0.75-ounce stick has a suggested retail price of $2.19-$2.69.