Youngevity Acquires RicoLife

Youngevity International, Inc., an omni-direct lifestyle company, announced it has completed its acquisition of RicoLife, a marketer of nutritionally charged teas, beneficial beverages and supplements. RicoLife products remain available on RicoLife.com and are scheduled to be integrated in the Youngevity web and e-commerce site effective April 1, becoming a brand within the Youngevity nutrition category. The Founders of RicoLife -- Alberto Arellano, Ricardo Arellano, and Raul Luna -- will join Youngevity as Associates.

The primary nutritional differentiator for RicoLife has been its use of camellia sinensis, commonly known as "purple tea." Purple tea is a variety of green tea developed in Kenya and its perceived benefits have been the subject of an initial small-scale clinical study in Japan. RicoLife products include tea, coffee, cleanses, energy and slimming supplements -- all containing some form of camellia sinensis.