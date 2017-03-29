Willow Tree Unveils New Look

Willow Tree, a New England provider of freshly prepared, hand-crafted poultry pies, deli chicken salads and dips since 1954, revealed a new brand identity, including redesigned packaging and a refreshed logo. The new branding elements visually reinforce Willow Tree’s fresh, easy-to-prepare family meal solutions, and the simple, honest and premium ingredients used to make them. The goal of the overall redesign, a year in the making, is to update the visual elements that instantly represent the Willow Tree brand to customers, while also honoring the brand’s heritage as a favorite and trusted New England brand for over 60 years.

The updates will extend across Willow Tree’s full line of more than a dozen varieties of products including chicken dips; hand-crafted frozen all white meat and vegetable chicken and turkey pies; and fresh deli chicken salads ranging from Classic to no-mayo Avocado and Sriracha. Key elements of the redesign include:

• Celebrating the transition from small farm brand to regional food company: The refreshed logo features upgraded typography and a new brand icon marks the company’s name transition from “Willow Tree Poultry Farm” to “Willow Tree.” The name Willow Tree better reflects the company’s evolution from a single location small poultry and egg farm started in 1954 to a provider of premium chicken and turkey pies, deli chicken salads and chicken dips.



• The packaging redesign creates a brand system that allows for easy identification of individual product varieties while maintaining an overall cohesive look and feel across all product lines. Elements like home-style-looking labels, clear and bold typography and textural background elements and illustrations visually communicate the brand’s promise to deliver quality, wholesome, family favorite meal solutions. The packaging is modernized for a fresher, more organized aesthetic, yet still retains the traditional, easily recognizable brand asset of the red and yellow Willow Tree brand colors. The chicken and turkey pie packaging also reflects the brand’s family history.

• The new www.WillowTreeFarm.com offers enticing new product and food photography and an innovative recipe section to find fan favorite ways to enjoy Willow Tree products. The homepage will a feature a rotating Willow Tree Recipe of the Month submitted by customers via social media as well as a dedicated retail section for local customers to find specials at the brand’s flagship retail store in Attleboro, Mass.