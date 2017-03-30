GO VEGGIE Soy Free Grated Parmesan

GO VEGGIE® launched Vegan Soy Free Grated Parmesan. Expanding on its popular line of cheese alternative products, the new GO VEGGIE Vegan Soy Free Grated Parmesan is made with healthy coconut and is currently undergoing Non-GMO Project Verification. In addition, it contains no dairy, cholesterol, lactose, soy or gluten.

"GO VEGGIE prides itself in offering better-for-you versions of the everyday cheese products people love to eat," said Allison Houle, Marketing Manager at GO VEGGIE. "We have two other successful parmesan skus, but wanted to offer a dairy AND soy-free option for those with allergies, or just striving to eliminate soy from their diet. This decadent Parmesan Alternative delivers the taste and texture of traditional parmesan, along with better nutrition that today's mindful consumers crave. It's perfect on pizza, pasta or sprinkled on popcorn for a snack."

Now arriving in both conventional and natural grocery stores nationwide, the 4-ounce shaker has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $4.99. GO VEGGIE cheese alternative products may be found in produce, dairy or the natural set depending on the retailer.