Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Cracker Barrel Cheese introduced Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese. The product comes complete with large ridged noodles, flavorful seasonings, toasted breadcrumbs and sharp and bold Cracker Barrel Cheese. Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese is a dinner solution for those seeking premium, bold flavor that tastes homemade.

"We know our consumers love baked, at-home macaroni & cheese. With Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese we've taken the hassle out of homemade, and we've perfected seasoning blends to come up with three flavorful varieties that are easy to prepare," said Jessica Gilbertson, Head of Meals for Kraft Heinz.

Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese is available in these varieties:

• Sharp Cheddar: A classic bold taste with a balance of sharp cheddar flavor

• Sharp White Cheddar: A creamy flavor-filled white cheddar with a hint of black pepper bite

• Cheddar Havarti: A rich blend of Cheddar and Havarti cheeses, with a garlic twist

With no artificial flavors or dyes, Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese is a dinner solution for those seeking a premium, bold flavor macaroni and cheese without the hassle of homemade-from-scratch. To prepare, simply boil the noodles, melt butter in a saucepan and add seasoning mix and milk – let simmer for 1-2 minutes. Add cheese sauce and mix ingredients before combining with macaroni in a baking dish and top with toasted breadcrumbs. Then, bake for 10 minutes and serve.

Cracker Barrel Oven Baked Macaroni & Cheese is available now at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 12.34-ounce pack.