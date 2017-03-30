In 2014, Arby’s introduced its version of the Mediterranean sandwich known around the world as the gyro. The Roast Beef and Turkey Gyros were an instant hit with Arby’s guests, so much so that Arby’s now sells 27 million gyros per year.



Arby’s recently announced the addition of the Traditional Greek Gyro to its menu for a limited time. Arby’s Traditional Greek Gyro features a blend of beef, lamb and Mediterranean spices sliced from a spit rotisserie and placed on a warm flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and Greek seasoning.



“We’ve been selling amazing gyros for two years, but it turns out gyros started in Greece, not Arby's,” said Rob Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer and Brand President of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “So to deliver an authentic Greek Gyro experience, we sourced gyro meat sliced from spit rotisseries like the ones found in traditional Greek restaurants. People love our gyros, and we’re excited to bring even more variety to the lineup.”



Arby’s gyro offering now includes:



• Traditional Greek Gyro: a blend of beef, lamb and Mediterranean spices sliced from a spit rotisserie and placed on a warm flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and Greek seasoning.

• Roast Beef Gyro: Arby’s classic, thinly-sliced roast beef on a warm flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and Greek seasoning.

• Turkey Gyro: roast turkey on a warm flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and Greek seasoning.