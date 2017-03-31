Heartland Food Products Group has been in the business of making coffee taste better for decades. As the maker of SPLENDA® Brand Products, creamers and flavors, Heartland is now bringing the smooth taste of 100% authentic cold brew coffee to the masses. Built on a commitment to a strict brewing standard, JAVA HOUSE ™ Authentic Cold Brew Coffee makes it easy and affordable for foodservice operators to serve the smooth taste of authentic cold brew coffee to their customers with its 4:1 concentrate blend. The popular beverage also comes in convenient ready-to-drink options.



Even with wide distribution, JAVA HOUSE™ Brand remains committed to delivering authentic small batch quality throughout its range of cold brew products. That means knowing where the beans come from and starting with two simple ingredients: air-roasted ground 100% Arabica coffee beans and water. This attention to detail translates to bold flavor, less acidity and unique flavor notes naturally released from the beans such as walnut, cocoa and molasses.



The commitment to authentic small batch quality is what sets the brand apart from other cold brew coffees around the country, and JAVA HOUSE™ Brand wants to make sure as many people as possible experience the smooth taste of its cold brew.



JAVA HOUSE™ Authentic Cold Brew Coffee is currently available in concentrate, ready-to-drink and private label varieties.



The concentrate, which has a twelve month shelf life in ambient conditions (refrigerate after opening), is a 4:1 concentration with 20 servings rendered per 32-ounce bottle. The concentrate allows for minimal labor, with no-mess to clean and can be diluted with hot or cold water or milk. It is available in two different sizes. Currently, the concentrate is exclusively sold to foodservice operators. Sizes include:

10 fluid-ounce: makes 50 fluid-ounce of cold brew per bottle (approximately 6 – 16-ounce servings with ice)

32 fluid-ounce: makes 160 fluid-ounceof cold brew per bottle (approximately 20 – 16-ounce servings with ice)



The 10 fluid-ounce ready-to-drink bottles include four varieties at a suggested retail price of $1.99. Flavors include:

Colombian Black, Cold Brew Frappe, Vanilla Cold Brew Frappe, Mocha Cold Brew Frappe.