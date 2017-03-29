Kalsec: Hot Trend: Hot & Spicy

In the latest update of the Kalsec® HeatSync® Heat Index, global new product introductions with hot and spicy ingredients increased for a ninth straight year, showing a consistent, growing consumer interest in hot and spicy foods.

The index increased 6% from the previous year, reaching a 20% compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, during the nine-year period. In 2016, more than 18,000 new products were introduced. The index, developed in partnership with Innova Market Insights, monitors peppers, seasonings and condiments that contribute heat or pungency to a food or beverage.

Kalsec® also recently completed a follow-up survey from a 2015 U.S. online survey, which evaluates consumer opinions about hot and spicy foods.

“Consumers are not only eating hot and spicy foods more often, but we see a continued interest in combinations such as hot and sweet,” says Gary Augustine, executive director, market development. “Millennials are eating more hot and spicy foods and are more adventurous in their choices of these dishes. While men still like foods spicier and eat spicy foods more often, women are increasing their intake from the previous year at a faster rate than men.”

For more information regarding the latest U.S. consumer hot and spicy foods survey, visit kalsec.com or go to hotandspicyfoodtrends.com.

Kalsec® offers a full range of heat management innovations, including HeatSync® Systems, Fusionary® Heat, Szechuan pepper extract, ClearCap® Super Soluble capsicum and a complete line of specialty peppers that include aji amarillo, ancho, cayenne, chipotle, ghost, guajillo, habanero, jalapeno, pasilla, Szechuan, and the newly released green hatch and serrano pepper extracts.

Kalsec® is the leading global producer of natural spice and herb flavor extracts, natural colors, natural antioxidants, and advanced hop products for the food and beverage industry. For more than 50 years, Kalsec® has consistently delivered high-quality, innovative ingredient solutions that make products look better, taste better and last longer. Kalsec® is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., with facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.