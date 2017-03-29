Best Cooking Pulses: Pea Hull Fiber

In May 2016, the US FDA shook the fiber world when it released its long awaited final rule Nutrition and Supplement Facts Label Regulations. Several previously approved fibers, including oat fiber and inulin, were excluded from the new definitions. Customers have been left in limbo, wondering whether they need to be scrambling to find another fiber.

BEST Pea Hull Fibers are considered an "intrinsic and intact" dietary fiber according to the new FDA definitions (November 22 draft guidance document Scientific Evaluation of the Evidence on the Beneficial Physiological Effects of Isolated or Synthetic Non-digestible Carbohydrates Submitted as a Citizen Petition (21 CFR 10.30): Guidance for Industry, Section II, page 5).

BEST Pea Hull Fibers, 90% TDF, gluten-free, allergen free, non-GMO, available conventional or certified-organic, with a neutral flavor and odor, has been successfully incorporated into baked goods, crackers, batters and breadings, bars, nutritional beverages, cereals and extruded snacks.

For further information download the latest Best Cooking Pulses white paper Pea Hull Fiber, Scientifically Supported, FDA and Health Canada Approved.

