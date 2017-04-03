SAMBAZON, a pioneer of sustainable Amazon Superfoods™, expanded its frozen portfolio to indulgent and healthy novelty treats with new SAMBAZON Superfruit Açaí Bites. The brand’s new product is a part of an overall brand focus to drive greater awareness to sustainable Açaí and to bring the power of organic Amazon Superfoods™ to the masses.

Made from frozen Certified Organic Açaí and covered in decadent, rich vegan dark chocolate, each bite contains only 50 calories and 4 grams of sugar, making it a bite-sized treat.

SAMBAZON’s Superfruit Açaí Bites also have omega fatty acids and antioxidants, providing ice cream lovers with a bite-sized dessert with healthy benefits. Like all SAMBAZON products, the bites are USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, Non-GMO, Certified Fair Trade, vegan and kosher.

The Superfruit Açaí Bites are packaged individually and currently available in Costco Southeast stories in club size. They will also expand distribution this spring, available in boxes of nine bites for $5.99.