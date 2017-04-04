Thrive Tribe, MegaFood Announce Partnership

Thrive Tribe®, a snack brand part of the 1908 Brands family and MegaFood, a company in the natural supplement industry, announced a new partnership and product line – paleo snack bars fortified with nutrient booster powders. Bringing whole food nutrients and daily botanicals together, the bars are one of the first paleo snack bars on the market to be fortified with supplements delivered in whole food.

With demand for on-the-go snacks on the rise, the Thrive Tribe and MegaFood paleo bars are an innovation that aims to provide consumers with a convenient, nutrient-dense snack.

MegaFood believes in delivering supplements that are as close to the intention of food as possible and is one of the only supplement manufactures to create individual nutrients in-house, using its proprietary Slo-Food Process™ to deliver a supplement like no other available.

The snack bars come in four different flavors and are made with fruits, nuts, seeds and nutrients. They are paleo, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and grain-free:

Dark Espresso boosted with MegaFood Daily Energy Nutrient Booster Powder™ features FoodState® B12 and Chromium, plus new FoodState Farm Fresh Beetroot with additional energizing botanicals to promote energy levels and maintain already healthy blood sugar levels.

Promotes sustained energy throughout the day

Maintains already healthy blood sugar metabolism

Fuels physical activity, mental clarity and focus, without stimulants

Chocolate Almond boosted with MegaFood Daily Turmeric Nutrient Booster Powder™ features turmeric, black cherry and black pepper with FoodState Orange Vitamin C to support healthy whole body inflammation response and recovery from exercise and stress.

Supports the health of cells and tissues prior to or after workout or physical activity

Helps maintain a healthy response to mental or physical stress

Supports healthy whole body inflammation response

Cranberry Cashew boosted with MegaFood Daily Purify Nutrient Booster Powder™ features cleansing foods, burdock root, dandelion root and artichoke with FoodState® Farm Fresh Fruit Phenolic Blend and reishi mushroom to support liver health and removal of toxins from the body.

Promotes the body's natural detoxification processes

Supports liver health and function

Supports well-being and vitality

Apricot Pecan boosted with MegaFood Daily C-Protect Nutrient Booster Powder™ features FoodState Vitamin C and FoodState Farm Fresh Fruit Phenolic Blend.