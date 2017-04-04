Kid Friendly MySuperPops

MySuperFoods Company LLC expanded its presence in the kids food space with its new snack line, MySuperPops, a mini-popcorn chip packed with chia, quinoa and flax seed. MySuperPops are 100% whole grain and available in three kid friendly flavors: White Cheddar, Kettle and Honey BBQ.

"Creating MySuperPops furthers our commitment to provide parents with healthy, clean, snacks for kids while keeping kids excited with fun packaging and a quarter size chip, perfect for little hands," says co-founder Silvia Gianni, "kids today are reaching for a snack three to four times a day, so it's important to ensure that those snacks are made with nourishing superfood ingredients." The mini-popcorn chips are also nut free, certified gluten free and two flavors are certified organic.

At the heart of MySuperFoods is a mission to end childhood hunger by partnering with food banks across the country.