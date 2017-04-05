A January 2017 Ipsos eNation survey of more than 1,000 American adults found that 44% of Americans chose caramel as their favorite candy flavor to combine with chocolate, followed by mint at 19%. As the authority in all things caramel, Werther's Original announced the brand's newest variety: Werther's Original Cocoa Crème Soft Caramels. Pairing the rich, creamy caramel with cocoa crème filling, this first-time flavor combination for Werther's makes for a new innovation.

Most Americans (73%) like to indulge in candy because they think it's a treat worth enjoying, and 34% say that it offers them a moment of escape from the day's activities. Werther's Original Cocoa Crème Soft Caramels are the newest way to experience the variety of smooth, rich and creamy caramels handcrafted with the finest ingredients from Werther's Original.

According to the company, 53% of Americans prefer a candy treat that offers a flavor combination. With other fan-favorite combinations like Coffee Caramel and Caramel Apple, Cocoa Crème now gives Werther's Original lovers a flavor experience for every occasion.

Werther's Original caramels are available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide, including new Cocoa Crème, hard, chewy, soft and filled caramels, as well as sugar-free caramels and caramel popcorn.