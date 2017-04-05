Lotus Foods, a heirloom rice company focusing on sustainable rice production, introduced new Organic Pad Thai Rice Noodles. This will be a pad Thai noodle to be made with organic, heirloom and whole grain black and brown rice, giving this classic Asian-style noodle a boost in flavor and nutrition.

According to the journal Gastronomica, rice with chili paste, leaves and salt was the traditional staple diet at the time, but wheat noodles were very popular. By adding bean sprouts, onions, peanuts, eggs, and meats to noodles made from rice, the dish could improve the Thai diet and help Thai farmers. To popularize the new noodle dish, the government supplied people with a basic recipe for pad Thai, then encouraged vendors to make use of wheeled noodle carts to sell the dish on Bangkok's streets.

Lotus Food has reinvented these popular Asian specialty noodles using healthier organic heirloom and whole grain rice rather than commodity-grade white rice. Varieties include: Traditional, black Forbidden Rice® and Brown Rice. While useful for making a more nutritious and authentic restaurant-style pad Thai, they can be used in a broad range of dishes including other Asian stir fries, noodle soups, salads or as a gluten-free pasta substitute. Ready in only 5 minutes, they are a healthful solution to quick, easy and gluten-free meals. The noodles will be available in June 2017 at Whole Foods Market and other natural food stores nationwide