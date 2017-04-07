Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails Tropical-Inspired Flavor

Austin-based beverage company, Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails, announced the launch of its newest flavor, Mango, the first flavor addition since the company launched in 2016. The new Mango Mighty Swell delivers a taste of the tropics with sweet, ripe fruit balanced with slightly tangy citrus notes along with fragrant floral aromatics.

Just like the current offerings — grapefruit, peach, and lemon — from Mighty Swell, the new Mango-flavored cocktails are made with premium ingredients including real fruit juice and pure cane sugar. The drinks are carbonated to create a distinctive cocktail with five percent alcohol by volume. The cocktails do not contain high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sodium benzoate, or food dyes.