Meat Snacks Mania
Meat snack makers see big opportunity within grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other food retailers where snacks are sold
Americans are snacking more, and it's leading to big opportunities for fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers. In the last year (week ending Feb. 25, 2017), salty snacks in particular generated more than $27.8 billion in sales.
And while salty snacks are bringing in the most bucks, consumers are also protein-crazed... meaning meat snacks have a big opportunity within grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other food retailers where snacks are sold.
A few key highlights from a recent Nielsen report:
A $2.8 billion category, meat snacks (including jerky and stick formats) posted compound annual sales growth of more than 7% over the past four years, with sales growth of 3.5% in the last year.
American households spend an average of $25.81 per year on meat snacks. Their per-trip spend on sticks and jerky is also about twice as much as it is on popular staples like potato chips and popcorn ($7.42 vs. $3.61 and $4.01, respectively)
Asian-American households spend the most on meat snacks each year ($31.61 on average) and are more than 22% more likely to buy meat snacks than the average shopper.
