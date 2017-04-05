New Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto Flavors

Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto unveiled four flavor varieties for 2017, underscoring the brand's commitment to updating its portfolio with handcrafted new flavors.

The new varieties include:

Cinnamon Peach Biscuit Gelato includes cinnamon sugar gelato blended with a peach butter swirl and crunchy biscuit pieces. Real cinnamon sticks are steeped in milk and cream to help create this flavor.



Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto leads with indulgent, smooth peanut butter sorbetto featuring decadent fudge swirls. This new flavor includes 30% real peanut butter and is made without milk.

Vanilla Chai Gelato brews chai spices and black tea leaves into creamy vanilla gelato. Talenti tried more than 25 variations of chai before landing on this unique combination.

Vanilla Blueberry Crumble Gelato features the Talenti classic vanilla with thick blueberry sauce made from real blueberries and crunchy brown sugar oat clusters blended into creamy gelato. The blueberries in this flavor are sustainably sourced in the US.

Talenti is committed to using the best ingredients when creating its sorbetto and gelato flavors. Real milk and fine, pure cane sugar are blended with ingredients sourced from around the globe. Talenti also relies on artisanal cooking methods designed to create robust flavor profiles. The final product goes into the signature Talenti jar – which is a clear, recyclable, resealable and BPA-free container.