Ball Park Removes Added Nitrites, Nitrates

Ball Park® brand announced it has removed added nitrites and nitrates from all Ball Park beef hot dogs, and eliminated by-products and added fillers from its meat line.

"Ball Park brand has always been about quality," said Colleen Hall, director, Ball Park brand. "Today, we're taking the lead by removing artificial nitrites and nitrates and replacing them with natural alternatives, so people can feel even better when choosing Ball Park beef hot dogs. Consumers want more transparency when it comes to what's in the food they eat, and we want them to know we're listening."

Natural alternatives include celery juice powder and sea salt.

According to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs were consumed in the United States last year. During the core grilling season months, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans typically consume seven billion hot dogs – which is 818 hot dogs consumed every second.

The Ball Park beef core portfolio of hot dogs are made with 100% beef and contain no artificial colors, flavors, by-products or fillers.