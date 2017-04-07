CytoSport, Inc., a sports nutrition company and maker of MUSCLE MILK® premium protein products, announced the launch of its new line of protein bars, expanding its portfolio of products which includes protein shakes and powders. MUSCLE MILK® protein bars are available in 12 unique flavors with either 15 or 20 grams of high quality protein.

MUSCLE MILK® protein bars are available in six flavors with 15 grams of protein featured in blue packaging including Birthday Cake, Cookies 'N Cream, Double Rocky Road, Lemon Bliss, Mint Cookie Crunch and Peanut Butter Cookie. Each blue bar option is fully coated, naturally flavored, gluten free and contains 190 or fewer calories.

The bars are also available in six flavors with 20 grams of protein featured in red packaging including Almond Cookie, Blueberry Waffle Cone, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Fudge Brownie, Raspberry Cheesecake and Salted Caramel. Each red bar option is fully coated, naturally flavored, gluten free and contains 250 or fewer calories.