Mtn Dew White Label, Mtn Dew Green Label

Following the success of Mtn Dew® Black Label® last year, DEW® is creating the Mtn Dew® Label Series – a line of premium sodas from DEW with crafted unique flavors and herbal and citrus bitters. The new line of bold yet refined beverages now includes the citrus-flavored Mtn Dew White Label™ and the apple-kiwi flavored Mtn Dew Green Label™ giving the DEW Nation two new ways to enjoy the flavor of DEW for those more sophisticated moments.

In 2016, DEW introduced Mtn Dew Black Label, a carbonated soda with crafted dark berry flavor and herbal bitters, as the first product under the Mtn Dew Label Series umbrella. It was one of the most successful individual product launches in DEW history, elevating the DEW Nation's drinking experience with new and unique flavors and premium ingredients.

"DEW Nation has shown us its love for Mtn Dew Black Label by making it one of our most popular beverages," said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, Mountain Dew. "Through the Mtn Dew Label Series, we're looking to give our fans more choices for when they want to let loose but are craving something a little more sophisticated."